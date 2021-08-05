Heritage Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $27,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 152.2% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $32,000. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.05.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.33. The company had a trading volume of 83,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,618,255. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.93 and a 12 month high of $101.52. The company has a market capitalization of $154.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,459 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,480 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

