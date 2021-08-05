Heritage Wealth Advisors Reduces Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,023 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 28,233 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 0.9% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $13,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 22.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 607,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,656,000 after purchasing an additional 109,986 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Comcast by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 381,156 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $21,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 585,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,707,000 after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 0.9% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,134,376 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $64,682,000 after acquiring an additional 10,086 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 26,430 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

CMCSA traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.34. 403,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,015,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $59.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

