Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 10,217 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Heritage Wealth Advisors cut its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,057 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 10,217 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up about 0.6% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Home Depot were worth $10,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 48.3% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on HD shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zelman & Associates downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.89.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $333.07. The stock had a trading volume of 142,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,102. The firm has a market cap of $354.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

