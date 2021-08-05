Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 36,592 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,592 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.1% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 77,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 58,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,914,500. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.85. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $50.60 and a 12-month high of $69.87.

