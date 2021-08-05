Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Hits New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $262.19 and last traded at $262.19, with a volume of 362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $250.13.

The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $64.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.82 million. Heska had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HSKA shares. Guggenheim upgraded Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.33.

In other news, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,705. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total value of $989,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,871,804.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Heska by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Heska by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Heska by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 132,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,439,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Heska by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Heska by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a current ratio of 7.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $227.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -1,359.89 and a beta of 1.68.

Heska Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

