Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Raises Dividend to $0.50 Per Share

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.504 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Hess Midstream has raised its dividend by 198.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Hess Midstream has a dividend payout ratio of 115.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Hess Midstream to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 107.4%.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

Shares of NYSE HESM opened at $26.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.15. Hess Midstream has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $27.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.79 million, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 2.25.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Midstream will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 116,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $2,741,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HESM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hess Midstream in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hess Midstream from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.