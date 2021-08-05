Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 57.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,901 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Himax Technologies by 156.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in Himax Technologies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 40,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. 18.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Shares of HIMX stock opened at $13.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.13. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.