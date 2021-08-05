Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 57.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,901 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Himax Technologies by 156.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in Himax Technologies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 40,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. 18.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of HIMX stock opened at $13.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.13. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.30%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.
Himax Technologies Company Profile
Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.
