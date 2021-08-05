Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Gap Up to $13.88

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.88, but opened at $14.60. Himax Technologies shares last traded at $13.92, with a volume of 82,298 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.88.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIMX. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Himax Technologies by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 18.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Himax Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

