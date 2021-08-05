Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Gap Up to $13.88

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.88, but opened at $14.60. Himax Technologies shares last traded at $13.92, with a volume of 82,298 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.88.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.30%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIMX. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Himax Technologies by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 18.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Himax Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIMX)
Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.
