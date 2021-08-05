Holcim’s (HCMLY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HCMLY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Monday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of HCMLY stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.62. The company had a trading volume of 39,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,149. Holcim has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $12.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.90. The company has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.21.

Holcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

