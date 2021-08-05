HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 199.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,199 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.52% of HomeTrust Bancshares worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 115,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 28,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sidney A. Biesecker sold 5,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $152,377.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $274,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,841,159.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,970 shares of company stock worth $964,275. Company insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTBI stock opened at $26.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $30.09. The firm has a market cap of $433.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.67.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.83). HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 9.89%. Analysts forecast that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

HomeTrust Bancshares Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

