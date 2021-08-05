HOQU (HQX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.07 Million

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One HOQU coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HOQU has a total market capitalization of $493,863.30 and $1.07 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HOQU has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00058329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00017240 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.81 or 0.00911341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00099035 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00042759 BTC.

About HOQU

HOQU is a coin. It launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling HOQU

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars.

