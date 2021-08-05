HOQU (HQX) Trading Up 13.9% Over Last Week

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 5th. HOQU has a total market cap of $462,998.07 and $905,297.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOQU coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, HOQU has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00061116 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00016676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.63 or 0.00922753 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00095616 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00043522 BTC.

HOQU Coin Profile

HOQU is a coin. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling HOQU

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars.

