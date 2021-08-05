Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.75 EPS

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP traded down $1.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.31. The stock had a trading volume of 76,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,742. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12 month low of $66.41 and a 12 month high of $111.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.83, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.82.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HZNP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.09.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $2,543,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total transaction of $3,245,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 188,001 shares of company stock valued at $17,285,112. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.