Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.36%.

NASDAQ:HST traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $15.60. 85,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,473,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a current ratio of 26.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 1.39. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.93.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on HST shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.47.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.