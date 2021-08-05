Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $291.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Hostess Brands updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.830-$0.870 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.83-0.87 EPS.

Shares of TWNK traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.87. 1,183,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445,222. Hostess Brands has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.16.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

TWNK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

In other news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $2,662,080.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.