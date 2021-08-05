HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Set at GBX 414 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 414 ($5.41) price target on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HSBA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 605 ($7.90) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 455 ($5.94) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on HSBC in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on HSBC and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 458.67 ($5.99).

LON HSBA opened at GBX 400.40 ($5.23) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 421.54. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The stock has a market cap of £81.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.71%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

