HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Upgraded to Buy by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of HSBC to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, upgraded shares of HSBC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HSBC currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NYSE HSBC opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. HSBC has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $32.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.58.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. HSBC had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HSBC will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HSBC in the fourth quarter worth $77,348,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HSBC by 129,040.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,220,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,435 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in HSBC in the second quarter worth $8,065,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in HSBC by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,730,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,846,000 after purchasing an additional 185,622 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in HSBC in the first quarter worth $4,948,000. 1.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

