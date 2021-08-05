HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Raised to $680.00 at Needham & Company LLC

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $600.00 to $680.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.25% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $567.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $585.95.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $590.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of -295.00 and a beta of 1.68. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $230.92 and a 1-year high of $616.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $561.82.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total transaction of $6,395,097.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 662,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,980,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,719 shares of company stock valued at $25,638,644. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in HubSpot by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

