Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective by research analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.62% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.50 ($51.18) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €30.50 ($35.88) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hugo Boss presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €42.36 ($49.84).

Shares of ETR BOSS opened at €52.00 ($61.18) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €47.92. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 52-week high of €53.46 ($62.89). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion and a PE ratio of -17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

