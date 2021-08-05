Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hugo Boss AG manufactures and sells men’s and women’s apparel. Its product includes modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, sportswear, leather accessories, licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, home textiles and writing instruments. The company’s brand name includes BOSS and HUGO. Hugo Boss is headquartered in Metzingen, Germany. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BOSSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $11.60 price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hugo Boss from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.30.

BOSSY opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. Hugo Boss has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $12.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.53.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. The company had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Hugo Boss will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hugo Boss

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

