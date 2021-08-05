Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.96 Million

Brokerages expect Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) to announce $59.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Humanigen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $280,000.00 and the highest is $175.10 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humanigen will report full year sales of $512.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $158.80 million to $796.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $520.17 million, with estimates ranging from $286.50 million to $789.13 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Humanigen.

Get Humanigen alerts:

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HGEN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Humanigen in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Humanigen in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Humanigen in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Humanigen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

In other news, CEO Cameron Durrant sold 81,441 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $1,680,942.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dale Chappell sold 76,126 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $1,447,155.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,204,670 shares of company stock worth $40,144,010. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HGEN. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Humanigen in the 1st quarter worth about $19,100,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Humanigen by 1,171.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,545,000 after buying an additional 653,367 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in Humanigen in the 1st quarter worth about $6,498,000. Think Investments LP raised its position in Humanigen by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 1,637,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,282,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Humanigen by 1,314.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 272,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after buying an additional 253,184 shares during the last quarter. 38.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Humanigen stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $16.21. The stock had a trading volume of 965,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,000. The firm has a market cap of $957.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of -2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.86. Humanigen has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Humanigen (HGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.