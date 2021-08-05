Humanscape Price Up 9.5% Over Last 7 Days (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. One Humanscape coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000261 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Humanscape has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. Humanscape has a market cap of $55.35 million and $12.01 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00061566 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00016740 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $377.41 or 0.00971090 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00098136 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00044192 BTC.

About Humanscape

Humanscape (HUM) is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 544,759,635 coins. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

