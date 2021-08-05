Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target Raised to $18.75

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $18.50 to $18.75 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

HBAN has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Huntington Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.03.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.26 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.32.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,375,776.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,008. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 149.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,570,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,442,000 after acquiring an additional 35,731,508 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 653.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,586,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,233,000 after buying an additional 16,120,108 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $135,258,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,964,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,382,807,000 after buying an additional 4,318,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 65.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,715,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,728,000 after buying an additional 3,859,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

