HUSD Hits Market Cap of $499.23 Million (HUSD)

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. One HUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC on major exchanges. HUSD has a total market cap of $499.23 million and $361.51 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HUSD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00061072 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002705 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00016716 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.16 or 0.00963438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00097968 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00044236 BTC.

HUSD Coin Profile

HUSD (CRYPTO:HUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 499,190,653 coins. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

Buying and Selling HUSD

