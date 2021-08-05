Hush Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. During the last week, Hush has traded 28.8% higher against the dollar. One Hush coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000385 BTC on exchanges. Hush has a market cap of $1.62 million and $840.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $118.32 or 0.00293627 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.18 or 0.00134453 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.54 or 0.00157696 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00008907 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 133.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003444 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

