Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Major Shareholder Sells $33,965.40 in Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 16,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $33,965.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Highbridge Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 106,200 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $293,112.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 11,015 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $34,587.10.

On Monday, July 12th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 8,790 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $24,787.80.

On Friday, July 9th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 34,910 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total value of $100,889.90.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 52 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $153.40.

On Friday, June 25th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 51,829 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $164,297.93.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Highbridge Capital Management sold 67,445 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $217,847.35.

On Monday, June 21st, Highbridge Capital Management sold 5,411 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $16,774.10.

On Friday, June 18th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 1,432 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $4,625.36.

NASDAQ HYMC traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 216,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,292. The company has a market capitalization of $119.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of -0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.94. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.16. On average, research analysts forecast that Hycroft Mining Holding Co. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYMC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Hycroft Mining by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 13,492 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Hycroft Mining by 8,895.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,301 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Hycroft Mining by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 19,460 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hycroft Mining during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Hycroft Mining during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hycroft Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

