Hydrofarm Holdings Group (HYFM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYFM opened at $48.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -321.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.84. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $41.59 and a 52-week high of $95.48.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HYFM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

