HyperDAO Trading Up 7.4% Over Last 7 Days (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 5th. In the last week, HyperDAO has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. One HyperDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperDAO has a market cap of $6.24 million and $35,100.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00060892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00016519 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $357.26 or 0.00935146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00095826 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00043875 BTC.

HDAO is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,725,479 coins. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com . The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

