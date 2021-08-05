IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) PT Raised to C$3.75

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$3.75 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IMG. Canaccord Genuity set a C$3.75 price objective on IAMGOLD in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cormark set a C$3.25 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$4.85 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.76.

IAMGOLD stock traded down C$0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$3.19. 1,012,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,437. IAMGOLD has a one year low of C$3.00 and a one year high of C$7.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.97.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$376.62 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

