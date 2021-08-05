Ideal Power (IPWR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative net margin of 108.47% and a negative return on equity of 42.40%.

Get Ideal Power alerts:

NASDAQ IPWR opened at $15.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.84 million, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.97. Ideal Power has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $24.95.

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its B-TRAN technology. It develops Bi-directional bi-polar junction TRANsistor solid state switch technology. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ideal Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideal Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.