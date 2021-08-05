IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $702.13 Million

Brokerages expect that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) will report sales of $702.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for IDEX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $693.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $711.80 million. IDEX reported sales of $581.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEX will report full-year sales of $2.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IEX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.71.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,470,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,604. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 7.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,969,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $653,333,000 after acquiring an additional 208,643 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in IDEX by 728.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,073,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,137 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in IDEX by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,481,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,079,000 after purchasing an additional 213,946 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in IDEX by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,546,000 after purchasing an additional 23,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in IDEX by 0.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,312,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IEX traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $227.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,446. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $164.58 and a fifty-two week high of $235.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

