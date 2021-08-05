IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KSU. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 102,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,922,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 138,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,330,000 after buying an additional 44,596 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after buying an additional 10,233 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth $5,756,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays downgraded Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.07.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $262.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.72. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $171.82 and a 1-year high of $315.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.