IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 22,914 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,914 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 343,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 53,097 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,782,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,936,000 after buying an additional 361,036 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,162,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,221 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 18,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,871,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. TD Securities increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

NYSE:WMB opened at $24.89 on Thursday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.47.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

