IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.43.

NYSE:LH opened at $300.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $274.42. The firm has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $170.05 and a 1-year high of $304.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.54 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

