IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $3.31 Million Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the first quarter worth $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the first quarter worth $37,000. 52.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HSY opened at $178.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.43. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $134.00 and a 1-year high of $182.24.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. Equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.19%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.38.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $65,469.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total value of $56,105.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,632.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,796 shares of company stock worth $3,982,735. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

