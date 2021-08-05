IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 6,876 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 16.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,876 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in State Street during the second quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in State Street during the first quarter worth $32,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in State Street during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in State Street during the first quarter worth $49,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $86.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.35. The firm has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $56.63 and a 12-month high of $89.29.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STT. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.08.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,288 shares of company stock valued at $4,918,012 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

