IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 8,729 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,729 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Nucor by 19,364.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 80,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 79,589 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Nucor by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,178,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,663,000 after purchasing an additional 42,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $1,161,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $6,777,582.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,367,363.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,277 shares of company stock worth $13,816,386. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUE opened at $104.90 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $42.65 and a 12 month high of $110.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NUE. Bank of America upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.92.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

