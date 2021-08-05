IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IGM Biosciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company’s lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM, which are in clinical stage. IGM Biosciences Inc. is based in Mountain View, California. “

IGMS stock opened at $69.17 on Wednesday. IGM Biosciences has a one year low of $41.41 and a one year high of $133.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.90 and a beta of -1.27.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,156,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $102,877.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,178 shares of company stock worth $475,713 in the last three months. Insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,680,000 after acquiring an additional 17,691 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $442,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in IGM Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $1,451,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 214.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 183,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 125,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in IGM Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

