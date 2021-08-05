Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.300-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.28 billion-$4.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.15 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $504.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $382.89.

ILMN stock traded up $10.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $515.08. The stock had a trading volume of 32,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,286. Illumina has a 52 week low of $260.42 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $462.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.50 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,337,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 8,267 shares of company stock worth $3,508,916. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

