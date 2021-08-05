Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 952,200 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the June 30th total of 1,100,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 616,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immersion by 135.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in Immersion by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 659,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 134,500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Immersion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Immersion by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Immersion by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 338,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 101,758 shares in the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Immersion alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on IMMR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Immersion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Immersion in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of IMMR opened at $7.32 on Thursday. Immersion has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $16.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.11 million, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.30.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter. Immersion had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 16.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Immersion will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.