Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $20.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IMVT. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $38.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. Immunovant has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $53.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.65. The firm has a market cap of $721.11 million, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.82.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Immunovant will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMVT. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Immunovant by 90.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 27.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 185.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 128.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

