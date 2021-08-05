Independence Bank of Kentucky Buys Shares of 1,025 Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)

Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 1,134.3% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 784.2% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at $175,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TECL opened at $63.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.85. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $24.68 and a 52-week high of $63.58.

