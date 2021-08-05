Independence Bank of Kentucky Invests $324,000 in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 87,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3,930.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 39,739 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $82.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 29.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,408,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $187,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

