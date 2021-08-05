ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 326,340 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 4,240,461 shares.The stock last traded at $12.96 and had previously closed at $12.74.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ING. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, April 12th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.01.

The firm has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 5.33%. Equities analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ING Groep by 5.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,175,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,750 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ING Groep by 5.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,881,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,925,000 after purchasing an additional 321,503 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ING Groep by 9.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,705,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,317,000 after purchasing an additional 329,199 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ING Groep by 438.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,023,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,204 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

About ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

