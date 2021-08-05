Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Lifted to B at TheStreet

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on INGR. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $85.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Ingredion has a 1 year low of $68.71 and a 1 year high of $98.05.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 18.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,315,000 after acquiring an additional 19,727 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 18.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 549,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,708,000 after acquiring an additional 86,120 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 53.3% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 21.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,002,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,729,000 after acquiring an additional 177,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 10.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

