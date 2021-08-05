Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) Stake Lowered by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,320 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 20,423 shares in the last quarter. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the 1st quarter worth approximately $899,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 170,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after buying an additional 72,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Shares of PJAN stock opened at $32.60 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $32.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.43.

