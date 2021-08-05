Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October (NYSEARCA:TSOC) Holdings Increased by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October (NYSEARCA:TSOC) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October makes up about 4.1% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned 27.33% of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October worth $6,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSOC. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October during the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 22,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,814 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 83,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,626 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TSOC traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,532. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.28. Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October has a 12 month low of $24.93 and a 12 month high of $30.50.

