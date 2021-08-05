Insider Buying: Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Director Purchases 500 Shares of Stock

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Caterpillar stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $206.51. The stock had a trading volume of 69,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,272. The firm has a market cap of $113.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.85. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 67.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.89.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.