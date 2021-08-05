Insider Buying: Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Director Buys 7,500 Shares of Stock

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Director John S. Eulich acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $337,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:EFSC traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $44.86. The stock had a trading volume of 162,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,430. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.39. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12-month low of $25.21 and a 12-month high of $52.00.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFSC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 21,958 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 55,867 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $1,185,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

