Insider Buying: Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Director Purchases 7,687 Shares of Stock

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 7,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $61,265.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ultralife stock opened at $8.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.56. The stock has a market cap of $131.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 1.63. Ultralife Co. has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $11.78.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Ultralife had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 3.77%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ultralife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULBI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ultralife during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultralife during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Ultralife by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultralife during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Ultralife by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company serves government, defense, and commercial sectors. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems.

